Big brother explains he’s gay to little brother, who accepts the fact beautifully

“So the time has come to tell my brother the truth about me. It’s when he talks about adoption that melts my heart the most,” said Oliver Potter, who goes by the name of OliverVlogss on YouTube.

“My brother’s reaction made me realise what a kind and gentle soul he is. He is right… Love is love, you really can be who you want to be you just have to pluck up the courage to make it happen.”

“I wasn’t expecting such a mature honest answer,” he wrote.

Meet Oliver and Alfie, two brothers who love each other.

OliverVlogss.