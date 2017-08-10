Chiefs’ fan sues over injuries after fight with fellow fan, says Arrowhead security was slow to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's a day of rest for jurors in the civil trial in Jackson County over a Chiefs' fan's injuries during a fight in 2013 at Arrowhead. The judge gave jurors a day off while the judge reviews rulings.

The lawsuit against the Chiefs was brought by Adrien Caye, who claims he was coming to the aid of a woman and his family when he was attacked by a drunk fan. He says he suffered permanent injuries when flipped down upper-deck stairs. He says security and medical personnel were nowhere to be found.

His lawyer, Ken McClain, argued that the Chiefs claim to enforce a fan 'code of conduct' that prohibits fans from drunken and unruly behavior.

"If the Chiefs don't enforce this code of contract they have breached this committment, correct?" McClain asked Fan Experience Representative Jayne Martin the stand. She responded: "It is our goal to identify every breach of it but we simply cannot be every where at every time."

Caye is expected to testify on his own behalf in the civil trial. The Chiefs argued in opening statments they had 47 security guards in the upper deck, in addition to law enforcement and ushers. This case is one of several FOX 4 profiled as part of our 'Arrowhead Insecurity' two years ago.

The trial resumes Friday at 1:00 p.m.