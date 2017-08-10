Dog covered in maggots rescued, given 50/50 chance of survival under care of Johnson Co. vet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSION, Kan. -- FOX 4 is following a disturbing story of animal abuse in the metro area. The pictures of a Maltese named 'Remo' are graphic, so be aware of this before you scroll down for more on the story.

Remo was surrendered by his owners after a neighbor reported abuse and neglect to Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption, 5918 Broadmoor Street.

Rescuers at Unleashed say Remo was in a tiny pen, his eyes were matted shut and his hair was matted on his body, and there were maggots all over him.

"His blood pressure is in the 50s and 60s; normal blood pressure is in the mid 100s, 150ish so we do need to get his blood pressure up. He's shivering because he's cold now, poor little guy, we're warming him up, but we do have high hopes for him, Unleashed said. "He may have to have surgery for his skin down the line."

Veterinarians that examined him suggested putting him to sleep because he could barely move and was very sick. However, Unleashed decided to treat him as best they could because they sensed he wanted to fight for his life. They are now asking for donations of any amount to help pay for his care, which is expected to cost about $5,000. To donate, click here.

-------------View pictures below with caution---------------