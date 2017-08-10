Evidence tampering charge filed against man in case related to deadly shooting of Clinton police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- The Henry County prosecutor charged a man in a case related to the killing of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael, hours after the suspected murder weapon used in the shooting was found.

William Noble, 35, faces a felony charge for tampering with evidence. Prosecutors say the Clinton man threw the rifle that police say Ian McCarthy used to shoot Officer Michael on Sunday night into a body of water north of the city.

The prosecutor says that Noble knew the rifle was used in a crime and attempted to conceal it.

McCarthy, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Officer Michael.

Around 10: 45 p.m. Sunday, Officer Michael made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation. He stopped the driver suspected to be McCarthy along Green Street, near Henry County Sheriff’s Office. As Officer Michael exited the patrol vehicle to make contact with McCarthy, he's accused of firing a round towards the officer, fatally striking him.

McCarthy fled and led authorities on a manhunt that nearly spanned two days and required more than 100 law enforcement officers. He was finally captured near Bucksaw Marina Tuesday night after a man tipped police off to his location.

Noble is in jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond, he faces up to four years in prison. A news release says others may be implicated in the case as the investigation continues.

McCarthy is in jail and being held without bond.