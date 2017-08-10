Exceptional young achievers honored with Reaching 4 Excellence scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4 News is proud to highlight exceptional young adults and kids within our communities. Each week, as part of our Reaching 4 Excellence segment, a student or local group, is spotlighted for their hard work, dedication, drive and selfless acts within the community.

FOX 4 partners, Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 2 and SMACNA KC also recognize the importance of kids working hard and paying it forward in their communities.

Together, we have selected four very deserving achievers to receive a $1,250 scholarship to further their education. This year’s recipients are: Emmett Lockridge III, Grant Pace, Conor Henry and Alise Boal. Congratulations to all the nominees.