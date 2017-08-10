Future farming leaders show off prize-worthy animals at Missouri State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEDALIA, Mo. -- The fair just wouldn’t be the same without agriculture. Students pour countless hours into getting prize-worthy animals ready for the big stage.

The sounds and smells are unmistakable at the barnyards on the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia. It takes a lot of dedication from the young people who bring their best animals to the state fair.

Before the big shows with judges, you can spot them taking pigs on walks through the pens. And over in the hen house, 10-year-old Gunner Evans was spending some quality time with his favorite chicken. He took home top honors with a big bird last year, and hopes his little black hen will be a winner this time. He says raising animals on the farm and getting them show ready, has taught him a lot about agriculture and responsibility.

“It’s really hard work! Before you get a dog, you might want to get a chicken. Because these things are pretty hard work. I’m not a big fan of the bigger breeds, but I show them still. The big breeds are harder to wash. These small chickens just stay clean all year. Their feathers are the most prettiest,” said Evans.

The fair says getting kids involved in ag early is important, to help train future leaders for the roles farming takes on in our state. But for now, there’s plenty of fun for all the kids who participate. Many are hoping to take home bragging rights with blue ribbons for all their hard work.