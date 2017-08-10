Jackson County inmate who tested positive for hepatitis C charged with throwing urine on corrections officer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Thursday that a Jackson County Detention Center inmate has been charged with endangering corrections officer after throwing urine infected with hepatitis C on an officer.
Leo Dowthard IV, 39, faces one count of endangering a corrections employee for his alleged actions.
The probable cause statement says that Dowthard threw a cup of liquid on a corrections officer at the beginning of January as the officer was passing his cell door. The liquid was later determined to be urine.
According to court documents, Dowthard has a history of throwing urine and feces on possibly five other corrections officers.
Court documents say the defendant reportedly was positive for hepatitis C, which detectives for the sheriff confirmed.