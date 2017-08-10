Kauffman Stadium scores low among other MLB stadiums on food safety rankings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just how safe is the food you eat at the ballpark? A new report shows food safety at Kauffman Stadium is improving, but Kansas City is still near the bottom compared to other major league stadiums.

Sports Illustrated gathered the latest public food safety records from every major league ballpark except Detroit and Cleveland, which wouldn’t hand over records, and the rankings show that Kauffman Stadium is in the bottom half.

Kauffman Stadium is ranked 17th of the 28 stadiums on the list. The top three were Safeco Field in Seattle, Fenway Park in Boston and Minute Maid Park in Houston, while Tampa’s Tropicana Field is ranked dead last.

During an inspection in April, food inspectors found a total of 97 food safety violations – with 50 of them critical. This is an improvement from 2014, when reports of unsafe food being sold during the playoffs made headlines across the country.

The citations include no sneeze shield at a buffet; ice scoop handles touching ice; and an employee touching sandwiches with bare hands.

Kauffman Stadium actually had more critical violations than only four other ballparks, but food safety inspectors checked out more vendors at the K than some of the other stadiums, lowering the average.

Fox 4 reached out to the Royals for comment on these rankings, they said:

"For the Royals, together with our food and beverage provider Aramark, food safety and quality remain our top priority."