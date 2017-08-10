Local science teachers on what you need to know if you plan on watching the total solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The last time Earth witnessed a total solar eclipse was in 1918, so this year's event has people everywhere hyped.

Since this could be the only one we see in our lifetime, it's important to know all of the facts before the big day Monday, Aug. 21.

Two science teachers from Park Hill School District joined Fox 4's Karli Ritter to chat about everything people need to know if they plan on watching the eclipse.

Casey Brown teaches at Plaza Middle School and Tara Bell teaches at the district's lead innovation studio.

