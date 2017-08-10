Loved ones hold prayer vigil for dad shot to death after on month without answers or an arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One month after a Kansas City father crashed his car after being shot to death, family members remembered their loved one on Thursday night. Thomas Jones' relatives held a prayer vigil near Blue Parkway and Kensington, the area where he lost his life.

Police say one month ago they found the 37-year-old Jones dead inside his car that crashed near the busy intersection before 1 a.m. Police say the outside of the car was riddled with bullet holes.

Jones' mom says her son crashed his car after getting shot with an AK-47. During the prayer vigil---family members especially comforted Jones' mother and five kids. His 18-year-old daughter says her dad was a strong family man who loved to cook and dreamed of starting his own restaurant one day.

"Never made me feel less than a person. Always made me feel gorgeous and I miss him. I love him," said daughter Marquasha Grant.

"I just want to know who done this and I just need some closure. I don't want to see no more mamas going through what I'm going through and I wish the violence wold just cease fire," said Jones' mom, Debra Mims.

Jones' killer still hasn't been caught, if you know anything about the shooting that killed him, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.