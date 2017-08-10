Overland Park police say missing man may be endangered, ask public to look out for him

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police say they have reason to believe a missing man may be in danger, and want the public to keep their eyes open for him.

Andrew Thomas Mead was last seen leaving where he works at 81st and Ward Parkway at 8:45 Thursday morning. Police say he’s an outdoorsman and may be carrying a green backpack.

He’s six-feet tall and weighs 280 pounds. He has brown hair and a full beard, and has hazel eyes. He drives a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck with Missouri license plate: 4FF-474.

Police didn’t elaborate on why they think he may be in danger, but if you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the police department at (913) 895-6300.