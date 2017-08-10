Roeland Park’s corroded pipes cause headaches for homeowners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- Heavy rains in late July caused problems for some homeowners in a Roeland Park neighborhood.

“After the storms on July 26th the city became aware of some holes that had appeared around some failed corrugated metal pipes,” said Jose Leon, Director of Public Works for the city of Roeland Park.

The city ran small cameras through the pipes to pinpoint the problem and found that they’re corroded so badly, there’s practically no bottom to the pipes.

“We believe the pipes are at least 40 years old, if not more. The neighborhood is over 40 years old so the pipes were most likely put in around the same time the neighborhood was being developed,” Leon explained.

And these older pipes were no match for the wet weather we've experienced in recent weeks.

“What the rain does is it just continues to erode that dirt under the pipe, so the rain dosen’t help at all,” said Leon.

The city has fenced off the area around the hole and given residents plywood boards to put on top so people and pets aren’t in danger of falling in, but an actual permanent solution to the problem could take months or even years to put in place.

“We’re looking at a couple different alternatives, one is an immediate fix that can just fix that section of bad corrugated metal pipe,” said Leon.

“There’s also a length of corrugated metal pipe that runs further up into the other backyards. We believe if we’re there fixing something like this we should probably remove and replace the remaining corrugated metal pipe as well before it fails,” Leon continued.

Roeland Park has set aside about $360,000 to go towards fixing the problem. “It’s really important for cities like us to find the issues before they happen and that’s what we’ve begun to do. Unfortunately this issue arose before we could find it, but we’re going to correct the issue as soon as we can,” said Leon.

FOX 4 News spoke with homeowners in the area who are worried about the timeline for repairs. One homeowner voiced concerns over the impact long term construction in a homes backyard might have on selling the home.

The issue will go back before city council on August 21st.