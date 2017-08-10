Academy Award winner Brie Larson and Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson talked to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about bringing to life the weird and unbelievable true story of an eccentric family and their unbelievable story in "The Glass House."
See why Woody Harrelson and Brie Larson didn’t care about throwing stones in a glass house
-
‘Everything is awesome’: New Olathe West High School is eye-popping
-
Nearly two-dozen vehicles burglarized in a matter of hours in South Kansas City area
-
$300 and lots of love for volunteer helping homeless pregnant women and their children
-
Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Life and Wilson
-
Resident pays it forward to local woman who is giving other women a second chance
-
-
Local stay-at-home mom’s Facebook post strikes chord with moms all over as she says stop judging each other
-
Popcorn Bag movie reviews, including a raunchy comedy, an artsy, indie film & WWII epic
-
Country music singer Glen Campbell dead at 81
-
University Academy student president has ambitions to hold another executive office in the future
-
Minneapolis school building collapses: 2 unaccounted for
-
-
Kids graduate from junior police academy program, learning about fingerprints, bomb squad, shooting range
-
‘SNL,’ Westworld’ lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods
-
Is “War for the Planet of the Apes” monkey business? “Wish Upon” everything you’d wish for? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!