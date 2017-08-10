Share your back-to-school photos here!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time for the kiddos to pack their backpacks, put on their fresh new shoes and most importantly smile for the camera as they kick off another milestone in their life –a new grade.

For the next couple of weeks Fox 4 will be sharing your back-to-school photos during our morning newscasts. Simply submit a photo and a message for your little one below. Then flip your TV to Fox 4.

Please note all photos must be approved, so they may not appear in the gallery immediately.