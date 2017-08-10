Students at Gardner Elementary were eager to get back in the classroom, try out new markers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARDNER, Kan. -- While most students in the metro begin the new school year next week, one local school district started classes Thursday.

The elementary and middle school students in Gardner – Edgerton are celebrating their first day of school.

Thanks to a bond issue recently passed by local voters, the district spent tens of thousands of dollars updating many of their schools.

Gardner Elementary received new carpet and fresh paint.

Gardner Elementary is also one of five Blue Ribbon finalists this year, which goes to the best school in the state of Kansas.

There were no tears Thursday, but they are expecting a lot more emotion Friday when the kindergartners come to class for the first time.

"Not a lot of them but about a third of them come in teary-eyed, I have a sad look on her face. Sometimes the parents get emotional too though so yeah it gets emotional around here on the first day of school," Gardner Elementary Principal Jason Watkins.