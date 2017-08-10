Three people dead, two children hurt in two-car crash on K-32

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that three people died and two children are hurt following a crash on K-32 (Kaw Drive) between 98th Street and 102nd.

A trooper wasn't able to say how badly the children were hurt or what led up to the crash. Both of those victims were taken to a hospital.

K-32 is closed in the area, and will be for several hours, if you're driving from east to west you should detour to I-435.

