Two people recovering in hospital after rolling gun battle that ended near Linwood and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the face late Wednesday.

For several hours overnight the intersection at Linwood and Prospect was blocked off with police tape as officers examined a white SUV and talked to at least one witness.

The focus of the investigation is the older model Tahoe, which had most of its windows shot out and at least half a dozen bullet holes in the rear door. Tires were also flattened.

It was just after 10:30 p.m. when an officer heard gunfire near 31st and 71-Highway. Shotspotter technology also recorded gunfire in the area.

Police found the victim in the Tahoe parked near the Walgreen's at Linwood and Prospect.

The victim had been shot in the chin. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is considered stable. A second victim is also in stable condition.

Police say this appears to have been a car-to-car gun battle that began near 35th and Park.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

If you have information to help in this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.