Chiefs fans excited for start of preseason football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - For Chiefs fans, Friday was the start of their favorite time of year. Thousands came out to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs preseason home opener.

FOX 4 talked to a couple who said they have only missed five Chiefs games in 40 years.

"We were here when there were 10,000 in the stadium, there was nobody here," said Mary Czeschin. "We are die hard fans and we are going to continue to be fans because we love the chiefs and we are really excited about the new people."

Czeschin said she and her husband have only ever missed a game due to a family wedding or if there was so much snow they couldn't make it out of their driveway.

"Just do the best that you can, move it up a notch, you made it to the playoffs last year now maybe you can win a game or win two games," said Bill Czeschin.