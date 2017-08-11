Chiefs preseason kicks off: What to know before you go

The Chiefs open their preseason tonight against the San Francisco 49ers, in an 8 p.m. kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

This will be the 5th preseason opener for Head Coach Andy Reid with the Chiefs. A few notes for anyone planning on attending the game tonight: prepaid parking is $35 at Chiefs.com/parking. If you want to pay cash at the gate, it’s $40. Regular season parking is $60 per game, but again, only $35 if you pay ahead of time with a credit card at Chiefs.com/parking.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Chiefs game. Fans can visit NFL.com/AllClear or Chiefs.com/arrowhead/clearbagpolicy for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

Finally, as a Chiefs fan, what are you most interesting in seeing from the Chiefs tonight? Could it be the way the first team offense and defense perform? Could it be the Chiefs passing game without Jeremy Maclin, or maybe the Chiefs rush defense? Or, could it be the 3rd quarter performance of top draft pick Patrick Mahomes?

