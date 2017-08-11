Chiefs’ tickets for $9 and important parking reminders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs host the San Francisco 49ers Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium in the preseason opener.

Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. FOX 4 checked Stubhub Friday morning and found tickets are selling for as low as $9 for the upper sections or there were some decent seats in the lower level in the $40 range.

Parking lots open to tailgaters at 3 p.m., while the stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

Important to remember:

Parking for a standard car costs $35 but that's if you purchase it in advance.

For preseason games, if you don't buy in advance, it will cost you $40 CASH at the gate.

For regular season games, parking costs $60 at the gate-- again CASH ONLY. Your best bet would be to buy your parking pass for $35 prior to the game by clicking here.