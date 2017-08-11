Clinton police note ‘fake crying’ and changing stories from man accused of helping police murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- William Noble, 35, faces a felony charge of tampering with evidence because police say he disposed of the gun used to kill Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael.

The Henry County prosecutor says that Noble knew the rifle was used in a crime and attempted to conceal it.

McCarthy, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Officer Michael.

According to the court document, on Thursday, police went to Noble's home as they worked to find evidence in the case against McCarthy.

They say he agreed to show them the firearms he possessed. They say there were three weapons upstairs and a gun safe downstairs.

As they walked to the safe, they say Noble began 'acting very suspicious.'

Police say Noble asked what type of weapon was used in the murder of Michael. Police say they told Noble that he already knew the answer to that question.

At that point, police claim Noble 'acted visibly upset and faked crying.'

The officer says: "I asked him why he was fake crying and he said he had sold the firearm to McCarthy." Noble provided police a written statement about selling the firearm to McCarthy.

However, police say McCarthy then changed his story and admitted he purchased the firearm for McCarthy. As police were leaving, they say they asked Noble if he knew where the weapon was currently located.

They say Noble told them he arrived home on Monday, Aug. 7th, at about 2:00 a.m., and found the rifle leaning against the inside doorway of his house. Noble said he panicked, took the gun and drove north out of town. He showed police where he threw it.

An officer walked to the edge of the water near NW 300th Road and NW 131st Road and spotted the stock of a weapon under water. Police say the rifle meets the description and appears to be the weapon used in the murder.

Noble is in jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He faces up to four years in prison. A news release says others may be implicated in the case as the investigation continues.

McCarthy is in jail and being held without bond, accused of murdering Officer Michael at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, August 6th. Officer Michael made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a registration violation. He stopped the driver suspected to be McCarthy along Green Street, near Henry County Sheriff’s Office. As Officer Michael exited the patrol vehicle to make contact with McCarthy, he's accused of firing a round towards the officer, fatally striking him.

Police say McCarthy fled and led authorities on a manhunt that nearly spanned two days and required more than 100 law enforcement officers. He was finally captured near Bucksaw Marina Tuesday night after a man tipped police off to his location.