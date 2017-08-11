FOX 4 speaks to friend of Will Noble, accused of disposing of Clinton officer murder weapon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- The two men charged in connection with officer Gary Michael's death appeared in court Friday.

Ian McCarthy is charged with firing the fatal shots, and William Noble is accused of hiding the gun.

FOX 4's Kera Mashek spoke with one of will Noble's closest friends, in an interview you'll see only on FOX 4.

Around the Henry County courthouse, and around the Clinton community, you see all the flags and support for Officer Michael.

Will Noble even posted the Clinton PD thin blue line badge on his Facebook profile.

Friends said he'd never knowingly help an accused cop killer.

William Noble is sitting in jail, accused of evidence tampering in connection to the murder. A close friend -- who didn't want to be identified--fearing his own safety, is stunned.

"I know Will, and his mindset is not something like this. He would never do anything like this," the friend said.

Investigators said Will Noble agreed to show them around his house Thursday morning. Inside, they said a gun safe had been damaged and that Noble was acting suspicious. Then asked them what kind of weapon was used in the officer's murder.

Noble got upset -- and court records say he "fake cried" -- telling police he'd sold Ian McCarthy a rifle, but later said he'd bought the weapon for McCarthy, who claimed he'd just moved here from out of state.

"Will has supported this community completely since the day I've known him. He loves this community. He doesn't want anything horrible to happen to it. And I mean, he's not the one that pulled the trigger. And as far as everybody knows, he didn't know what was going on," the friend said.

After Ofc. Michael was shot and killed Sunday night, Noble told police he'd come to his house and saw the rifle he'd given to McCarthy propped against the inside door.

He panicked, and told his wife he was going to take out some trash, but instead took the gun to a remote area outside of town, and dumped the gun in the water.

He eventually led investigators right to its location and was arrested.

"Honestly, I think he was either freaked out or possibly if Ian McCarthy showed up to his house that he was possibly even threatened with his life or his family's life that if he didn't get rid of it, he'd be killed," the friend said.

This friend described Will Noble is a husband, father of four, a soccer coach, church member, and school volunteer.

He genuinely believes Noble shares in the community of Clinton's pain over losing such a beloved officer. He just wants those trying to vilify Noble and his family to stop.

"He did what he did, and knows that it was wrong now and he's going to own up to it and take it on as a normal, everyday human being, and he's going to own up to it," the friend said.

Noble faces up to four years in jail, and is due back in court next month.

Ian McCarthy's next time before the judge is in October.

Both men have requested a public defender.