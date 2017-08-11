I-29 northbound from Kansas City expected to be packed with eclipse-travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- On August 11th, we are ten days away from the total solar eclipse. St. Joseph, Mo., is a prime location for viewing the eclipse in its totality. Folks at the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau say they've been fielding dozens of calls, emails, and texts every day to their office alone, asking about lodging, parking, traffic and 'things-to-do' in St. Joseph other than look at the sky.

"In terms of lodging, we've never had a presence on the home rental sites like Airbnb and VRBO, we do now and they're all booked so people keep listing different property offerings on those sites it's just been incredible," said Beth Conway, communications director.

Conway says the exposure St. Joseph has received has been immeasurable.

"We couldn't pay for this type of advertising no way, it's been incredible I've been on the news all over the United States, I've done Skype interviews we have talked to international media coming in for the eclipse, it's just been incredible," she said.

FOX 4's Rob Collins was live Friday morning along I-29, which is expected to be packed with people headed northward toward St. Joseph for the eclipse. It could be a traffic nightmare.

"KJO-105.5 has the strongest signal and that's the station we were laying all the traffic information in case of emergencies or anything like that, so definitely tune in the local radio stations," said Conway.

