Judge enters ‘not guilty’ plea for Ian McCarthy, accused of killing Clinton officer

CLINTON, Mo. — A judge entered a not guilty plea for a man accused in the killing of a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop.

Ian McCarthy appeared via video at his arraignment Friday at the Henry County Courthouse in Clinton. He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death on Sunday of Officer Gary Michael. 37.

McCarthy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Michael was shot after he stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt. Michael returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.

William Noble, whom police believe tossed the gun McCarthy used to allegedly kill Michael, was also in court at 11:30 Friday morning. He also pleaded not guilty. Noble’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 15th.

