Judge enters ‘not guilty’ plea for Ian McCarthy, accused of killing Clinton officer

Posted 1:01 pm, August 11, 2017, by , Updated at 01:07PM, August 11, 2017

Ian McCarthy's mug shot from Henry County Jail

CLINTON, Mo. — A judge entered a not guilty plea for a man accused in the killing of a western Missouri police officer during a traffic stop.

Ian McCarthy appeared via video at his arraignment Friday at the Henry County Courthouse in Clinton. He is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death on Sunday of Officer Gary Michael. 37.

McCarthy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Officer Gary Michael

Michael was shot after he stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt. Michael returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.

William Noble, whom police believe tossed the gun McCarthy used to allegedly kill Michael, was also in court at 11:30 Friday morning. He also pleaded not guilty. Noble’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 15th.

