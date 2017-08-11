× Kearney bicyclist injured by prankster who planted rocks on bike trail

KEARNEY, Mo. — Kearney police are hoping to find the person or people who intentionally lined a bike path with rocks, creating a hazard for bikers who didn’t see it in time.

In fact, police say the rocks were placed in the shadows so they could not be seen and on Tuesday, August 8th, a person riding a three-wheeled bicycle hit the rocks and had to go to the hospital. The bike was damaged, with repair estimates at about $800.

The trail is directly under the Mo-33 Highway Bridge. If anyone has information about who placed the big rocks on the trail, Kearney Police want to hear from them. Call 816-628-3925 or after hours at 816-407-3700.