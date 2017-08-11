Loved ones mourn mothers killed in K-32 crash who had both overcome addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. -- Three people are dead and two children are clinging to life after a crash in the western part of the metro.

The crash happened late last night on K-32 near I-435 in Wyandotte County.

Two families are without mothers today after man drove his car across the median and hit them head-on. Friday, friends of the women talked about their lasting legacy.

"I always looked up to both of them because of how strong they became once they finally found themselves again."

Stephanie Curry says she will be forever grateful for the impact that Aarah Galutia and Ashley Gonzalez had on her life.

"Both girls were ready to live such wonderful lives and I know that, for me, she inspired me because they came from such rough backgrounds."

Curry says both Sarah and Ashley overcame addiction and were helping others get back on track.

"I am so proud of Sarah. Sarah has completely changed her life in the past year and a half. She was all about doing things better in her life for her son."

"They are going to be missed and I love them. They were good people."

Sarah and Ashley died on impact when another driver crossed over and crashed into them. The man who caused the crash also died at the scene.

Friends say the impact of their loss has been tough.

"Them being gone from this house is just-- I feel like this house is going to be empty. This was a family. I looked forward to coming home to them girls."

But it's their fighting spirit that will always be remembered.

"They both were sober and they were both were living great lives and had such a bright future. I`m just so grateful and thankful that they went being sober and living the right life."

Ashley's two daughters were also critically injured in the crash.