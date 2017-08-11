Lyft looks to set itself apart from competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- With Uber making headlines for all the wrong reasons, Lyft is looking to set itself apart from its biggest rival.

The two companies basically do the same thing - get people from point A to point B - but Lyft is using the opportunity to show off it's lighter corporate culture.

One of those ways is by building community hubs in various cities. Recently technology reporter Rich Demuro visited their new hub in Los Angeles, which opened in June. It's not a place for passengers to go, but a place where drivers can sign up for the service, ask questions and mingle with other drivers.

As more people discover Lyft for the first time, he talked to the company to find out what they say sets them apart from the competition.

Learn more:

https://www.lyft.com/