Man sentenced to 24 years for shooting death in Price Chopper parking lot during gun sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man convicted in a April 2016 deadly shooting in a Price Chopper parking lot has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Fazon K. Swinton was convicted of murdering 39-year-old Jacob Brantner.

Swinton was sentenced to 20 years for 2nd degree murder, and 4 years for armed criminal action. Those sentences will run consecutively. The judge also sentenced Swinton to 7 years for attempted 2nd degree robbery, and one year for leaving the scene of a shooting, which will run concurrently to the first two.

According to court records, Brantner was meeting Swinton in the parking lot of a Price Chopper on East 63rd Street in Kansas City to sell him a handgun.

They were discussing the sale outside their vehicles when Swinton attempted to take the gun without paying. The two men struggled over the gun before Swinton grabbed it and ran. Both victim and suspect shot at each other.

Brantner was shot and died at the scene. Records show that Swinton checked into a hospital later that night with gunshot wounds.

Kansas City detectives traced the phone number that the suspect had used to contact the victim, as well as his vehicle, connecting them to Swinton.

Swinton was convicted back in June.