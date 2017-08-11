‘Sit skis’ make water skiing possible for people who have lost limb function

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUDORA, Kan. -- A free ski clinic for folks with disabilities hits the water this weekend in Eudora. The clinic allows a person with a handicap to water ski in a safe and productive environment

FOX 4's Rob Collins reported from Eudora, Kansas Friday morning to show us how the "sit skis" work.

The clinics are hosted by the Pomona Lake Ski Club... back in 2013 the club raised a large amount of money and was able to purchase to sit skis.

Clinic is on August 12th. Crown Lake (Mokan Ski Lake)

It's free to people with a disability and their families. It starts at 10 with activities throughout the day, culminating with with dinner at 5 o'clock. You need to fill out a registration form here:

http://skipomona.com/disabled-ski/