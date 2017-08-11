‘The Glass Castle’-‘Step’-‘Annabelle: Creation’-Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A bestseller leaps to the big screen and teens leap to the dance floor. Don't miss Shawn and Russ as they give the 411 on these movies and the latest in the "Conjuring" horror franchise!

1) THE GLASS CASTLE (PG-13)

Lionsgate

RUSS

Oscar-winner Brie Larson stars in the big screen adaptation of Jeannette Walls’s best-selling memoir "The Glass Castle," about her difficult upbringing in a family run by two oddball parents. Larson is fine as the adult Jeannette, but the child actresses who play the youthful version are equally good.

SHAWN

The best part of this odd-ball story is the acting, especially Woody Harrellson as the over-the-top dad. The problem with the movie is that it is so eccentric it's almost unbelievable. Good thing we know that it's based on a true story. It's also hampered by a very slow start and some truly unlivable moments, especially if you are a parent.

RUSS

Instead of being an examination of childhood trauma, it plays more like a sentimental celebration of irresponsible eccentricity. Chalk up “The Glass Castle” as a near miss.

SHAWN

It's more than a near miss or else you would have given it a '4.' You really have to fall in love with this family to buy in. I didn't. I actually believe that the 2016 film "Captain Fantastic" is a much better movie about a dysfunctional and odd-ball family.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) STEP (PG)

Fox Searchlight

RUSS

The term “uplifting” is often overused, but it’s apt when describing “Step,” a documentary about a step dancing team from an all-girls high school in inner city Baltimore.

SHAWN

Refreshing, vibrant and inspiring. The world needs more positive and moving movies like the documentary "Step."

RUSS

It’s virtually impossible not to get caught up in these girls’ lives and enthusiastically root them on. That makes the climatic dance competition all the more compelling. “Step” is an involving documentary in step with the times.

SHAWN

The words entertaining and documentary seldom go together. They do with "Step."

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

3) ANNABELLE: CREATION

Warner Brothers

SHAWN

"Annabelle: Creation" is the prequel to "Annabelle." And like the original movie it's super creepy and effectively scary. The back in the day feel helps so does that evil looking doll.

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

4) SEGFAULT

Finderscope Films

SHAWN And now for one of my proudest moments. Check out the FOX 4 YouTube channel where you can see the new trailer for the sci-fi thriller "Segfault" starring Shannon Lucio which was shot entirely in one day . I have produced short films and award-winning documentaries but this is my first feature film. Go take a look and tell me what you think.

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: “The Only Living Boy in New York” is a drama starring Callum Turner about an aimless recent college grad who winds up having an affair with his father’s mistress. Kate Beckinsale, Pierce Brosnan and Jeff Bridges co-star. “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” is a sequel to the 2014 animated tale featuring Surly Squirrel.

