Two shooting victims become KC's 88th and 89th homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they do not have a suspect description in a late night shooting that killed a man Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m., near 35th and Askew. When officers got to the scene, they found a victim dead in the street.

Police are also investigating another deadly shooting that happened at about 9:00 p.m., at 11th and Benton. That victim also died.

The two deaths are the 88th and 89th homicides in Kansas City, Mo., this year.

As always, CrimeStoppers and police ask anyone with information to call the anonymous tips line at 816-474-TIPS.