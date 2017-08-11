Woman suspected of driving drunk speeds away from sirens at 100+ mph, crashes with toddler, man inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three people including a toddler were injured early Friday morning after a driver refused to pull over when a Jackson County deputy tried to stop her, suspicious that she was driving drunk.

At about 3 a.m., Friday the deputy noticed she was weaving all over the road at 291 and 40-highways. Instead of stopping, she took off, reaching speeds as high as 100 mph, the deputy said. At one point, deputies put out stop sticks.

The woman missed the curve on the I-70 on-ramp at 31st Street and rolled the car with a child in the car seat and a male passenger.

The ramp was closed for about an hour-and-a-half, but reopened in time for rush hour.

The man is wanted on a parole violation.

Everyone in the car should recover from their injuries.