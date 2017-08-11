LOS ANGELES -- Talitha Bateman and Lulu Wilson may not be old enough to watch "Annabelle: Creation" nontheless the two young stars deliver killer performances in the movie. Former toy maker Sam Mullins and his wife Esther are happy to welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their California farmhouse. Years earlier, the couple lost their 7-year-old daughter Annabelle in a tragic car accident. Terror soon strikes when one of the girls finds a seemingly innocent doll that seems to have a life of its own.
Yes, “Annabelle: Creation” may be the creepiest movie of the year but the two young stars had no fear on set
