Live stream from Clinton, Mo: The funeral for Officer Gary Michael



CLINTON, Mo. — The family of Gary Michael, the Clinton, Mo., police officer killed Sunday night, August 6th during a traffic stop, will honor him at his funeral Saturday, along with hundreds of others grieving the sudden death of the 37-year-old officer, husband, stepfather, son and friend.

Officer Michael’s funeral is Saturday morning at Benson Convention Center, 1008 E Sedalia Ave.

The family has scheduled two-hours for a public viewing. It begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and the funeral follows at 11:00 a.m.

In cooperation with the Mo. Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team, FOX 4 will provide a live stream of the funeral for those who can’t attend but still want to remember Officer Michael. Click here if you aren’t seeing the livestream in the player above beginning at approximately 10:55 a.m. Saturday morning, August 12.

On August 6th, at approximately 10:45 p.m. police say Officer Gary Michael tried to stop a vehicle for a registration violation. As Officer Michael got out of the patrol vehicle to talk to the driver, the driver fired a round towards the officer, striking Officer Michael. Ian McCarthy was arrested two days later and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.