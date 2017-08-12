Metro family trying to track down people who comforted son during his final moments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family is grieving the loss of their son after he was killed in a car crash on Thursday. Family tells FOX 4 Nick Crabaugh, 22, was driving to his girlfriend’s house when the crash happened.

Police said the crash, which happened at southbound I-435, just north of US 40 Highway, took place in an area where there was a lot of congestion on the highway. They said a car ran into the back of Crabaugh’s car.

Saturday, family said they are trying to track down the families who pulled over on the side of the highway to comfort their son during his final moments.

“You spend your children’s life trying to protect them and trying to comfort them and knowing that there were people there that was able to give him some of that comfort at the end means more than I could ever tell people,” said Melissa Crabaugh.

As of Saturday, no formal charges have been filed in the case.

Family said Nick enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2013, served through April of 2016, and was excited to someday be a husband and father.

Family said after posting on Facebook they have been in contact with a man who stopped to help, who happens to be the same age of their son. They said they are still trying to track down the others and thank them. They said they want to thank them since Crabaugh no longer can.

“He was the first one to greet you with a smile, if you are older than him he would offer his chair and he would always be the first one to give you a hug or say goodbye when you were leaving,” said David Crabaugh, the victim’s uncle.

Family said next Saturday they are holding a celebration of life that will be open to the public. They said it’s a time to remember Nick and for people to bring out their classic cars, since Nick loved to go to car shows with his family.

It will be held at KC Tint Works at 6609 N. Oak Trafficway in Kansas City. The celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. and goes all day.