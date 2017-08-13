One year since two little boys were shot in their bedroom and still no arrests in case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sunday marks one year since a metro family was forced to lay to rest two 8 and 9-year-old cousins. Montell Ross and Jayden Ugwuh were killed near 58th and College when their home was sprayed by bullets.

"What bothers me the most is that nobody has spoken up for babies," said Aishah Coppage, Montell's mother.

Family held a balloon release on Sunday. They said they are devastated no arrests have been made in the case. Coppage said her other children live in fear and are afraid to go to bed at night because they are scared the shooter will return.

"They are always on edge because you know, the people that killed their brother and cousin are still out, so kids always have that one thing and that one wonder, and that one concern wondering what if they come back what if they find us," she told FOX 4.

The mother said one year later she still doesn't know why someone would want to shoot up the home the family lived in.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police tips hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.