Owner decries KCK pit bull ban after her dog is barred from competition

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A metro area dog owner is speaking out against breed specific legislation after learning her dog is not allowed to participate in a local competition.

Amanda Morrissey says she was notified by the Wyandotte County Unified Government that her dog Annie would not be able to compete in the MoKan Dock Dogs competition this weekend.

Kansas City, Kan. has a pit bull ordinance in place and after reviewing a picture of Annie, the municipality decided the dog would not be allowed to compete. Morrissey says she was crushed to receive this decision.

"Annie dosen’t present a risk to anyone in this situation and it’s so subjective as far as determining what she looks like if she can even compete," said Morrissey.

Morrissey still attended the Dock Dogs competition this weekend, but had to leave her best friend Annie at home. She wanted to come despite the disappointing decision to support friends who were competing and advocate for change.

"I would love to see ordinances in place throughout the entire country that actually focus on a dogs behavior and focus on what actually makes them a threat instead of what they look like," said Morrissey.

Event organizers say Dock Dogs welcomes all dogs to compete, but they have to comply with city ordinances specific to the location of each event.

"It’s just the code in Kansas City Kansas, it’s a breed specific legislation which really, at the time was put into effect because of incidents that happened but it’s been proven now that there’s really nothing really specific about the dogs that cause these problems, it’s the owners," said Steve Chernoff, President of MoKan Dock Dogs.