Police believe Independence woman was shot by someone target shooting nearby

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday at an Independence apartment complex.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at Hawthorne Place Apartments on N. Spring Lake Drive around 6 p.m.

A woman was reportedly shot by an unknown subject while standing outside. A police spokesperson said while the investigation is ongoing, they believe she was shot by someone target shooting in a field to the northwest of the apartment building.

The woman is being treated at the hospital for a single gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.