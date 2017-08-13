Police investigating deaths of 2 adults and 3-year-old girl found near Lawrence, Kan.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of three people, including a 3-year-old girl on Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the driveway of a home in the 1000 block of E. 900 Road, southwest of Lawrence.

Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old woman in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds, who died at the scene. Police said she was not connected to the residence in any way.

Police said officers later located the woman’s vehicle in a parking area at the Baker Wetlands, south of 31st and Haskell Streets. A 41-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl were found dead in the wetlands not far from the vehicle. The details surrounding their deaths have not yet been determined.

Police said the man is believed to be the person who shot the woman. They are believed to be the parents of the 3-year-old girl.

The Douglass County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe any other individuals are involved.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.