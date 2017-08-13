Police searching for missing 78-year-old man with health issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for an elderly man reported missing.

Charles W. Johnson, 78, walked away from his home in the area of 27th and Benton Saturday at 4 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black, white and brown plaid shirt and brown khaki pants. He was also wearing a ball cap that said KC.

He is 6 foot 1, and weighs 218 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair. He left his cell phone and wallet at home. His family is very concerned due to him having dementia and a pacemaker.

Please call the KCPD Missing persons unit at 816-234-5136 or 911 if you locate him or have info on his whereabouts.