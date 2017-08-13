Several Chiefs players returning to practice after sidelined with injuries

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chiefs returned to the practice field at training camp in St. Joseph on Sunday, with numerous key players returning to practice after an assortment of injuries.

DE Chris Jones was taken off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list. TE Travis Kelce returned to workouts, as did DT Bennie Logan.

None of those players, along with S Eric Berry, played in the preseason opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, though Berry did not practice on Sunday.

Head Coach Andy Reid also promoted rookie QB Patrick Mahomes to second team, ahead of teammate Tyler Bray.

“Made a change at the quarterback position. We are going to give Patrick (Mahomes) a chance to work with the twos like Tyler (Bray) has had here the last couple of weeks,” Reid told reporters after practice. “It is not because of Tyler’s performance in the game. I think he actually played very well and Patrick did a nice job too. It gives him an opportunity to step up and work with that second group and see what he can do there. While I am on quarterbacks, Alex (Smith) like I mentioned yesterday, did a nice job. All positive at that position.”