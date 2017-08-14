Apparent murder-suicide where 3-year-old girl was among victims still being investigated in Douglas County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. -- Douglas County sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the deaths of three people outside of Lawrence - including a 3-year-old girl.

Around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, officers responded to a call at East 900 County Road southwest of Lawrence, near Clinton Lake. Officers say a woman had been shot and killed in a driveway. A former employer identified that woman as Erin Berg.

Hours later and roughly 10 miles away near K-10 and Haskell at Baker University Wetlands, officers found Berg's car, and the bodies of her 3-year old daughter and the child's father.

Berg's former employer says the girl was named Mazey.

Officers say Berg and the child's father had once been in a relationship. Officers do not know why Berg was shot and killed in a driveway, which it appears has no connection to any of the people involved.

"A baby," Pat Beard said softly, "that's terrible."

Beard lives down the hill from the first crime scene, a driveway on East 900 County Road.

A father and grandfather himself, Beard reflected on the crime he overheard.

"I heard this popping sound," he explained as he stood in his yard Monday. "And I thought it was firecrackers. And my wife came out a few minutes later and said, did you hear those gunshots?"

More than 24 hours after it happened, the crime scene was still blocked off. Markers where the bullets fell still stood, and crime scene tape still hung from tree trunks.

The Douglas County Sheriff Office says it believes the man shot and killed the woman.

In a statement it released, the Sheriff's Office said "It’s not yet known why they had been in the 1000 Blk of E. 900 or why the shooting took place. It is believed after the man shot the woman, he drove to the Baker Wetlands in the woman’s vehicle where he then took the life of his daughter before taking his own life."

Since it happened on Baker University property, the University released this statement on Monday, saying in part: "we offer our deepest sympathies to the victims’ families."

"I think more about the family of the lady," said Beard, "and even the guy. And the grandparents of that baby and what they have to be going through right now. That's got to be rough. That's got to be rough."

FOX 4 spoke with The Willow Domestic Violence Center in Lawrence on Monday afternoon. Will Averill said domestic violence is often the end result of abuse.

That spokesman also says the Lawrence community has a problem with domestic violence, and says it is largely under reported.