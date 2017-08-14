Irresistible Apple Pie Protein Cookies

Posted 9:00 am, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:01AM, August 14, 2017

Course Breakfast, Snack

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Servings 18 cookies

Calories 38 kcal

Author Cindy at Intentionally Eat

Ingredients

  • 1 cup applesauce
  • 1 cup oats old fashioned and gluten free
  • 1 apple diced
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder plant based
  • 2 Tbsp nuts chopped
  • 1tsp chia seeds
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp cloves ground
  • pinch salt

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
  2. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or grease cookie sheet and set aside.
  3. In a medium mixing bowl, combine applesauce, oats, apple, vanilla, spices, chia seeds, nuts and protein powder. Mix until protein powder is well incorporated.
  4. Drop a tablespoonful and press it down onto the prepared baking sheet, continue and space them about 2″ apart. A cookie scoopworks well here.
  5. Bake 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Link to recipe:

https://intentionallyeat.com/irresistible-apple-pie-protein-cookies/