Irresistible Apple Pie Protein Cookies
Course Breakfast, Snack
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 20 minutes
Total Time 30 minutes
Servings 18 cookies
Calories 38 kcal
Author Cindy at Intentionally Eat
Ingredients
- 1 cup applesauce
- 1 cup oats old fashioned and gluten free
- 1 apple diced
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder plant based
- 2 Tbsp nuts chopped
- 1tsp chia seeds
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp cloves ground
- pinch salt
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or grease cookie sheet and set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine applesauce, oats, apple, vanilla, spices, chia seeds, nuts and protein powder. Mix until protein powder is well incorporated.
- Drop a tablespoonful and press it down onto the prepared baking sheet, continue and space them about 2″ apart. A cookie scoopworks well here.
- Bake 20 minutes or until golden brown.
Link to recipe:
https://intentionallyeat.com/irresistible-apple-pie-protein-cookies/