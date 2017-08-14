× Joe’s Solar Eclipse Blog (Part 2): Don’t trust the long range cloud forecasts (yet) (MON-8/14)

Just a friendly reminder that I wouldn’t put a lot of credence in the 5,6, or 7 day clouds forecasts quite yet. Again as I mentioned in the Part 1 of the Solar Eclipse Blogs on Saturday there is little skill in forecasting the extent of clouds covering our neck of the woods from so far out. Model data could show one thing…but reality will be something else as we head towards the weekend and confidence increases in what could happen. The right set-up and we’re good…but weird things are happening this month it seems and high clouds are always a concern amongst other possibilities. Overall though I remain optimistic because during this time of the year…we’re supposed to have a sun/scattered cloud weather set-up…and hopefully the clouds will be “scattered” enough.

Part 2 of the continuing blogs on the eclipse will answer some additional questions for you…including the main one.

Will I be able to see it? I did a FB Live on Sunday night talking about this and there were soooo many of you who didn’t know for sure. I showed a ton of graphics…but there is a web site that is easy to use to see IF you get “totality” (excellent) or a partial eclipse (cool but not “once in a lifetime). Click on this link for a google map application from NASA. You can click on the map and place a marker where you are going to be that day (8/21). This will answer all your location issues. Pay particular attention to the Downtown KC vicinity and notice how “totality” cuts through the city. You REALLY want to be a bit farther north than south on this one. Get between those BLUE lines! So about those glasses? YES you need them…and there’s a problem. A LOT of you purchased them from Amazon but now we’re hearing that emails are going out with warnings about the quality of said glasses. I don’t know what to tell you aside from the fact that you need to make sure they are ISO labeled with specific notation (ISO 12312-2:2015)I believe. I on’t know a lot about this but it’s an issue for sure. Please google check this information out…I don’t want any situations because of what you bought. Here is more information from a new link . Do I ever take them off? YES…ONLY DURING TOTALITY! IF you don’t get totality…they stay on the WHOLE TIME. Then right after totality…put them back on. Are there other ways of watching the eclipse indirectly and safely? YES…by creating a “pinhole” viewer. Here is a VERY SIMPLE process of making one…via timeanddate.com…

DIY: Simple Card Projector

The simplest and quickest way to safely project the Sun is with a projector made from only 2 pieces of card or paper.

You Need:

2 pieces of stiff white cardboard, e.g. 2 paper plates

alternatively, 2 sheets of plain white paper

a thumbtack, a sharp pin, or a needle

What to Do:

To make a quick version of the pinhole projector, take a sheet of paper and make a tiny hole in the middle of it using a pin or a thumbtack. Make sure that the hole is round and smooth.

With your back towards the Sun, hold 1 piece of paper above your shoulder allowing the Sun to shine on the paper.

The 2nd sheet of paper will act as a screen. Hold it at a distance, and you will see an inverted image of the Sun projected on the paper screen through the pinhole.

To make the image of the Sun larger, hold the screen paper further away from the paper with the pinhole.

5) But I want to make something more sturdy since the kids will be using it. No problem…then you “step up” to a box projector. This a a bit more of a process though…again via timeanddate.com

Projector Using a Box

This type of pinhole projector works on the same principle as a basic pinhole projector. However, the box makes this projector much sturdier and easier to set on a surface. And it only requires a few extra items to construct.

You Need:

a long cardboard box or tube

scissors

duct tape

aluminum foil

a pin or a thumbtack

a sharp knife or paper cutter

a sheet of white paper

What to Do:

Cut a rectangular hole at the end of the box. You can tape 2 boxes together to make a long box. The longer the box, the larger the projected image.

Using the scissors, cut out a piece of the aluminum foil slightly larger than the rectangular hole. Make sure the foil is completely flat and not crinkled.

Tape the foil over the rectangular hole in the box.

Use the pin to poke a tiny hole in the center of the foil.

Tape the sheet of paper on the inside of the other end of the box.

Stand with your back toward the Sun. Place the box over your head with the pinhole towards the Sun. Adjust your position until you see a small projection, a reversed image, of the eclipsed Sun on the paper inside the box.

6) What are Bailey’s Beads? This is actually pretty cool to witness…again ONLY during totality can this be seen. It occurs because the moon has hills and valleys on it’s surface. As the moon blocks the sun…the light of the sun goes through the various valleys and around the mountain peaks and can be seen from earth. They almost look like sparkling diamonds.

This is just another reason why YOU HAVE TO EXPERIENCE TOTALITY!!!!!!! You miss out on all this stuff IF you “only” get a partial eclipse. 99.8% coverage is partial! You have to be where it’s 100% covered!!!!!

7) Can I photograph this? YES you can BUT…be careful that a) you don’t ruin your cell phone camera (use a filter) and b) that you don’t stare at the sun (w/o glasses) to make sure your phone is shooting this correctly. There is a lot of information in this article for photographers…I’m not very good with that stuff…but IF you are…here you go!

8) Do I need to be away from the city to see this and away from the lights? This is coming up more and more…NO! As long as you’re in the path of TOTALITY…you’re good to go. Don’t worry about the lights…this is a daytime thing. I think some are confusing this with night-time events…for example the northern lights and/or meteors.

9) I’m hearing things about weird shadows or something crazy? YES this is true they’re called “shadow bands” and they apparently do look sort of “weird”. Here is more information from NASA about that phenomena…

What are “shadow bands?”

These are among the most ephemeral phenomena that observers see during the few minutes before and after a total solar eclipse. They appear as a multitude of faint rapidly moving bands that can be seen by placing a white sheet of paper several feet square on the ground. They look like ripples of sunshine at the bottom of a swimming pool, and their visibility varies from eclipse to eclipse. 19th century observers interpreted them as interference fringes caused by some kind of diffraction phenomenon. The Sun, however, is hardly a “point source” and the patterns are more random than you might expect from diffraction effects.

The simplest explanation is that they arise from atmospheric turbulence. When light rays pass through eddies in the atmosphere, they are refracted. Unresolved distant sources simply “twinkle,” but for nearby large objects, the incoming light can be split into interfering bundles that recombine on the ground to give mottled patterns of light and dark bands, or portions of bands. Near totality, the image of the Sun is only a thin crescent a few arc seconds wide, which is about the same size as the atmospheric eddies as seen from the ground. Bands are produced because the Sun’s image is longer in one direction than another. The bands move, not at the rate you would expect for the eclipse, but at a speed determined by the motion of the atmospheric eddies.

10) How fast do they travel? FAST…over 1000 mph and in some cases close to 1700 mph!

OK that will do it for this edition!

Joe