× KC Forum: Heatlh, Autism and Diabetes

2017-32

In this week’s KC Forum we learn all about home health and how people can continue to live at home when they are older, with help. Juvenile diabetes is a way of life for one metro mother but she doesn’t let it control who her kids are. The Lee Ann Britton Center does marvelous with children who have autism. Safehome provides a safe and nurturing environment for people in needs.

Executive Producer, Cadie Connors

Associate Producer, Andreina Byrne

Engineer, Ed Walker

Music The Elders

Voice Doug Medlock