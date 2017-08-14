× KC school evacuated, then canceled due to coolant leak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A coolant leak at University Academy, 6801 Holmes, has forced students and staff to evacuate the building and the administration to cancel school.

Tony Kline, superintendent, confirmed to FOX 4 that school would not be in session. Kline said the Freon could cause breathing problems and asphyxiation, so everyone was evacuated to the football field. Uncertain of how long it could take to fix, so they called off school for the day and asked parents to come pick up their children.

The school year opened August 9th according to their website.

