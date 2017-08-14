× KCK man charged with Platte County murder

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A second man from Kansas City, Kan., has been charged with the Nov. 1st murder of Francisco Vargas III in Platte County.

Kevin Joseph Hardin, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on $500,000 bond. Police believe Hardin and a previously-charged man named Zakary F. Mergy, 27, killed Vargas at Vargas’ house on Twin Springs Road.

According to court documents, on Nov. 1, a family member of Vargas found him lying face down on the floor of his residence in a large pool of blood. Platte County Sheriff’s Department deputies later determined Vargas had been shot several times.

A neighbor reported seeing a gray vehicle at Vargas’ residence on the day he was shot. Investigators later determined that a 2008 gray Dodge Charger reportedly seen at the house was registered to a relative of Mergy.

Cell phone records and historical cell tower site records reportedly show Hardin’s and Mergy’s cell phones were in the immediate proximity of the Vargas’ residence at the time of the murder.

Court documents indicate Mergy was interviewed on multiple occasions regarding Vargas’ death. Mergy allegedly admitted he knew Vargas was killed with a Springfield .40 caliber XDM handgun. Mergy allegedly told investigators that he was given the gun by Hardin following the murder and that he wrapped the gun in several plastic bags before burying it in his mother’s back yard.

Investigators recovered a Springfield .40 caliber XDM handgun from Mergy’s mother’s back yard. Court documents indicate that the Kansas City Regional Crime Lab determined the cartridge cases and bullets recovered at the crime scene were from that gun. DNA test results on the gun, trigger and magazine showed Mergy as the major contributor.

During the execution of a search warrant at Mergy’s residence, investigators found a jar that a witness said he had seen at Vargas’ residence two days before Vargas’ murder.

Mergy was arrested in Kansas City, Kan., and is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. He is charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.