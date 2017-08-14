× Kearney teen killed when driver loses control of car in single-car crash

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A teenage girl lost control of her car while driving in Excelsior Springs, Mo., on Sunday. One of the passengers in the car, 17-year-old Malachi Roach, died from his injuries.

The driver and other passenger, a 16-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say all three were wearing their safety belts.

The crash happened at about 10:40 p.m. Sunday night at 92-Highway at Tryst Falls Park. The driver was headed eastbound on MO-92 when the right front tire went off the right side of the road and struck the driveway entrance to the park. The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which began to rotate and then traveled off the left side of the roadway.

Police say the car then struck a stone mailbox, crossed a private drive and came to rest down an embankment.