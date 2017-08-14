× Man shot when he refuses to hand over money during armed robbery in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police hope to find the gunman and the accomplices who shot a man when he refused to give them money during an armed robbery late Sunday night.

It happened at 55th and Forest at about 10:45 p.m. Police found the victim lying on the sidewalk, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim and witnesses say the suspects were armed with a handgun. They approached the man and demanded money. When the victim refused, the gunman shot him.