Man shot in Independence Burger King parking lot

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police were on the scene of a Burger King late Monday morning after a man was shot in the parking lot.

His injuries are ‘not critical’, police say. The Burger King is at 16901 U.S. 24 Highway. Police say there may be a second victim related to the shooting at the 400 block of N. Kendall, about a mile away from the Burger King.

Police say they do not believe this shooting is connected to Sunday’s shooting at the nearby Hawthorne Place Apartments.

